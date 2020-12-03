Susan Tousley, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Madison Huber, Dupree, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Robert Kreuser Jr., Colorado Springs, Colo., speed on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Victor Ventura Romero, Milesville, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Edward Acoren, Rosebud, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Todd Wirth, Piedmont, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nelda Hatch, Livingston, Texas, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Korin Awcett, Pierre, unauthorized use of vehicle by restricted licensee, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eli Houdyshell, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rylan McDonnell, Wall, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lee Plante, Saint Bonifacius, Minn., speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Larry Yeager, Sedalia, Mo., speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kristan Cloud, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Vandewiele, Pierre, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Benjamin Whiting, White River, speed on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Matthew McPhee, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jo Dawson, Bellevue, Wash., Viol stopped veh w/red/amber/yellow signals/lights, $270 fine, $78.50 costs.
Vinh Huynh, Fond Du Lac, Wis., speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Elizabeth Bordeaux, Mission, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brittney Todd, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joshua Lingofelt, St. Joseph, Minn., speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Damien Keenan, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Evan Lopez, Piedmont, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Destrie Morris, Saint Lawrence, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jerry Geffre, Leola, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Marty Hebb, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Courtney Johnson, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kelly Nieuwsma, Hauge, N.D., speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
William Wise, Piedmont, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Clinton Wareham, Clinton, Mo., speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Timothy Wertish, Redwood Falls, Minn., speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brett Book, Lake Wood, Colo., speed on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bradley Skyberg, Brookings, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rebecca Diehm, Presho, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ahanni Knight, Lantry, possession of two ounces of marijuana or less, 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended, must be law-abiding citizen for 1 year, must not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent bars/alcohol based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $96.50 costs.
Gzelle Groves, Faith, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Randall Knodel, Tacoma, Wash., speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jacob Landsiedel, Mesa, Ariz., speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Cody Gall, Kalamazoo, Mich., speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ryan Papka, Lemmon, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gregory Klabenes, Inman, Neb., speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dustin Konda, Huron, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Scott Collison, Fort Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Stanley County Court Reports: Aug. 24 to Sept. 4, 2020
