Leah Ironheart, Pierre, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Ashton Spottedhorse, Ashland, NE, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Taryn Reddog, Eagle Butte, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 5 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tammy Wendt, Belle Fourche, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nicholas Falk, Harrold, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mary Dupris, Pierre, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Christopher Chavez, Timber Lake, fail to maintain financial responsibility, renewal registration during assigned month, 10 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fines, $157 costs.

Lena Flying By, Eagle Butte, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sierra Claymore, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Grace Pohlman, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Glen McCready, Winner, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sheryl Kaphle, Ft. Pierre, allow dog to run at large, $10.50 fine, $72.50 costs.

Ronald Neth, Sheldon, IA, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Cesar Orellana, Oviedo, FL, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Allison Redbuffalo, Eagle Butte, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), speeding on a state highway, $149 fines, $78.50 costs.

