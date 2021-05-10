Court reports from Hughes and Stanley counties are printed when they are received.

Patrick Pesicka, Dupree, fail to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.

Joseph Farrar, Eagle Butte, viol. stopped traffic signals/lights, $270 fine, $78.50 costs.

Benjamin Doty, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Matthew Erdman, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nicole Yellow Horse, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 120 days in jail with 119 days suspended & 1 day credited, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation, attend & complete the recommended treatment and file progress report by the end of the year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $361.50 costs.

Saboin Vifquain, Rapid City, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation, attend & complete the recommended treatment and file progress report by the end of the year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $196.50 costs.

Samantha Addison, Philip, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kylen Horsley, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ryan Wedin, Pierre, speeding in a school zone, $114 fine, $78.50 costs.

Christina Estes, Lower Brule, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by the law, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Roy Schiley, Meadow, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Brianne Linn, Ft. Pierre, disorderly conduct, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Matthew Sawyer, Sioux Falls, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 60 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, attend & successfully complete the recommended treatment, $400 fine, $246.50 costs.

Lily Jealousofhim, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, speeding on a state highway, $263 fines, $157 costs.

Travis Birdingground, Rosebud, speeding on four-lane in a rural area, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

