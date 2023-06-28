Pierre resident, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jones, OK resident, log book violation, moving oversize farm machinery after dark, $208 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 90 days in jail with 89 suspended and 1 credited, M.A.D.D. VIP completed and filed prior to sentencing, completed chemical dependency evaluation & successfully completed the recommended treatment, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, $500 fine, $211.50 costs.
Lower Brule resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, driving under influence - 1st offense, 130 days in jail with 121 suspended and 9 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, completed chemical dependency evaluation and recommended treatment, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, M.A.D.D. VIP completed and filed with clerk, pay attorney fees, $500 fines, $340 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $400 fine, $78.50 costs.
Valentine, NE resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Blunt resident, driving under the influence, 1st offense, 90 days in jail with 89 suspended and 1 credited, complete the M.A.D.D. Impact Panel and provide proof to the clerk by 6/1/23, abide by law for 1 year, completed chemical dependency evaluation and the recommended treatment, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments (for band performances only), $500 fine, $211.50 costs.
Lawton, ND resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 45 days in jail with 44 suspended and 1 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, $300 fines, $246.50 costs.
Pine Ridge resident, seat belt violation, driving with a revoked license, 45 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no driving without a valid license/permit, $325 fines, $96.50 costs.
Midland resident, speeding in a school zone, $114 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aberdeen resident, petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $93.50 costs, $46.44 restitution.
Blunt resident, operating boat without license numbers, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Porcupine resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $124 fines, $78.50 costs.
Platte resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $50 fines.
Mitchell resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to make a proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dupree resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding in a school zone, $114 fine, $78.50 costs.
Spearfish resident, failure to give accurate information for registration, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Alpine, UT resident, careless driving, speeding on a state highway, $208 fines, $157 costs.
Denver, CO resident, speeding in a school zone, $194 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ord, NE resident, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rosebud resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, $300 fine, $246.50 costs.
Dallas, TX resident, violation of stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signals/lights, $270 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Summerset resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways,$39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
