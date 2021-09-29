Candace Hill, Eagle Butte, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Chelsie Lomhein, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kaitlyn Condon, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Robert McCabe, East Peoria, IL, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Robert Cole, Spearfish, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sydnee White Feather, Dupree, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pamela McCown, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Cayne Reinhard, Ft. Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

David Rickerson, Gulfport, FL, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Emylee Hencey, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Todd Fuerst, Sioux Falls, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Trayvon White Eagle, Pierre, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, no driver’s licence, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.

Carie King, Ft. Pierre, did not stop on entry from alley/driveway/private road, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

John Brown, Riverton, WY, driving under the influence — 3rd offense, 2 years in the penitentiary with 2 yrs. suspended and 131 days credited, 3 years of probation, license revoked for 1 year, obey all federal/state/local laws and municipal ordinances, keep employment of at least 40 hours/week, must not possess any firearms, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $271.50 costs.

Kitty Johnson, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Royce Bialas, Dante, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mark Cook, Presho, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Quincy Taylor, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mary Millis, Chicago, IL, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mariah Duke, Sioux Falls, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tara Derose, Highland Ranch, CO, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Marcus Neace, Ft. Pierre, insufficient number of personal flotation devices, $50 fine, $78.50 costs.

Steele Deal, Ft. Pierre, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.

Cheyenne Panko, Austin, TX, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Christopher Douville, Dupree, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ridge Bierema, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Angela Nieman, Sioux Falls, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Regan Labrie, Frankfort, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Weston Gravatt, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nolan Weber, Gully, MN, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Susan Graves, Cheyenne, WY, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments