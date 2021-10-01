Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mandan, ND, resident speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, 10 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Inglewood, CA, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Lead, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Oklahoma City, OK, resident speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Box Elder resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Box Elder resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Madison, MN, resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Midland resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.

Pierre resident, certain operator required to wear seat belts, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.

Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Miami, FL, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Eagle Butte resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 5 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $78.50 costs.

Stephan resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 5 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $78.50 costs.

Sioux Falls resident, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and attend/successfully complete the recommended treatment and appear in court for a review hearing at which time the defendant will be required to provide proof of obtaining the evaluation & completing the recommended treatment unless filed with the clerk, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijauna nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $261.50 costs.

Sheridan, WY, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Draper resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Skintook, OK, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

awrence, KS, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Spring, TX, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Harrisburg resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Burwell, NE, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

