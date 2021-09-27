Baylor Radtke, Duluth, MN, hunting in the wrong unit, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Donna Peperte, Black Hawk, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Randy Shippy, Colome, speeding another roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Shana Siers, Rapid City, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.
Roderick Moran, Bear Creek, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joshua Allen, Allegan, MI, speeding in school zone, $74 fine, $74.50 costs.
Jacob Nelson, Burke, VA, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kellie Weinheimer, Onida, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sheyenne Stadel, Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bradie Schmidt, Glendive, MT, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tracy Harwood, Belle Fourche, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Steven Haddorff, Sioux Falls, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Robert Braveheart, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chase Hanson, Ft. Pierre, speeding on other roadways, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, 1 day in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $400 fines, $157 costs.
Aaron Roubideaux, Rapid City, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 90 days in jail with 89 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $361.50 costs.
Veronica Meza, Belle Fourche, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Corie Jastram, Beresford, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kyoungmo Koo, Clarksville, TN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wynn Cleveland, Presho, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rhonda Sandquist, Aberdeen, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Thomas Docken, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Anna Noeldner, Watertown, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Malcolm Heathershaw, Quinn, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wyatt Mortenson, Ft. Pierre, speeding in a school zone, $114 fine, $78.50 costs.
Talia Williams, Pierre, driving with a suspended license, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, no driving without a valid license, $500 fine, $78.50 costs.
Alexei Borregofreyre, San Antonio, TX, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wyatt Walker, Herndon, VA, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Benjamin Wahl, Watertown, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Shane Symons, Mitchell, NE, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
