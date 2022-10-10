Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dupree resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Selby resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Clearbrook, MN, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Midland resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Elk Point resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $124 fines, $78.50 costs.
Yuba City, CA, resident, speeding on other roadways, $49 fine, $78.50 costs.
De Smit resident, speeding on a state highway, $49 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brainerd, MN, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rockford, MN, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sheridan, WY, resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Davis resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.
Center, ND, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gettysburg resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aurora, CO, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Howard Lake resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Hitterdal, MN, resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Highmore resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Volga resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Belvidere resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dell Rapids resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, receive pay to allow unlawful assumption of office, 180 days in jail suspended, 11 months and 6 days probation, obey all federal/state/local laws and municipal ordinances, no direct/indirect contact with the auditor, $2,000 fine, $96.50 costs.
Charter Oak, IA, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Lupton, CO, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Russellville, AR, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.