Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rosebud resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Union Center resident, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aberdeen resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Anaheim, CA, resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Watertown resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Firesteel resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Faith resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sartell, MN, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wall resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Philip resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident,display of diver-down flag, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Frankfort resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
West Terre Haute, IN, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bryant resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $50 fine.
Pierre resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Florence, AZ, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wabasso, MN, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Greeley, CO, resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brookline Sta., MO, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, speeding on a state highway, $84 fines, $78.50 costs.
Saint Anthony, ID, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Summerset resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aberdeen resident, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
