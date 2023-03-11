Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lower Brule resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lower Brule resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, possession of unlawfully taken game, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, failure to make a proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Watertown resident, renewal registration during assigned month, seat belt violation, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mandan, ND resident, speeding in a school zone, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Salem, MO resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Naperville, IL resident, speeding on other roadways, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding in a school zone, pay attorney fees, $114 fine, $78.50 costs.
Henderson, TX resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, hunting in the wrong unit, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.
Cincinnati, OH resident, speeding on other roadways, no driver’s license, $114 fines, $157 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, no driver’s license, speeding on other roadways, 60 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fines, $157 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to make a proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
