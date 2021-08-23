Scott Millard, Valentine, NE, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Marty Wilcox, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Zachery Warren, Ennis, TX, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tucker Berens, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

John Butt, Spearfish, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Philip Dohn, Vermillion, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Patrick Anderson, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Nevaeh Horstmann, Spearfish, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Evan Mertes, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Daniel McCoy, Aberdeen, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Roger Fortune, Quinn, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rose Nelson, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Corey Stover, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jaime Lutz, Mason City, IA, speeding on state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Keith Vojta, Junior, Lead, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Anderson, Deadwood, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Davis, Ft. Collins, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jerry Hooper, Mission, TX, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kim Buhl, Pierre, sell/discharge fireworks-specified pks, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tyrel Moreland, Vivian, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mary Deichert, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rylie Miller, Blunt, possession of alcohol by a minor, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcoholic-based establishments for 1 year, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.

Roger Ryan, Sioux Falls, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Paul Sterkel, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Marya Tellinghuisen, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Lynn Leichtnam, Presho, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

