Marty Wilcox, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Zachery Warren, Ennis, TX, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tucker Berens, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
John Butt, Spearfish, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Philip Dohn, Vermillion, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Patrick Anderson, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nevaeh Horstmann, Spearfish, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Evan Mertes, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Daniel McCoy, Aberdeen, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Roger Fortune, Quinn, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rose Nelson, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Corey Stover, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jaime Lutz, Mason City, IA, speeding on state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Keith Vojta, Junior, Lead, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Anderson, Deadwood, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Davis, Ft. Collins, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jerry Hooper, Mission, TX, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kim Buhl, Pierre, sell/discharge fireworks-specified pks, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tyrel Moreland, Vivian, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mary Deichert, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rylie Miller, Blunt, possession of alcohol by a minor, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcoholic-based establishments for 1 year, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Roger Ryan, Sioux Falls, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Paul Sterkel, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Marya Tellinghuisen, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lynn Leichtnam, Presho, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
