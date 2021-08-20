Matthew Gibson, Spokane, WA, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Chanel Big Eagle, Pierre, sell/discharge fireworks-specified pks, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kale Smith, Brookings SDSU Campus, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kenadi Rising, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Barbara Scott, Boise, ID, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Paige Cordes, Wall, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Daniel Garneaux, Yankton, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Spencer Estes, Lower Brule, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Ronald Lauer, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Anthony Gomez, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Darlys Pfeifle, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Randolph Schley, Pierre, no driver’s license, seat belt violation, renewal registration during assigned month, $133 fines, $157 costs.

Adam Turbak, Kranzburg, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Erin Wood, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Arlan Mohr, Tipton, IA, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mark Baines, Loganville, GA, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jose Perez Ramirez, New York, NY, improper operation while overtaking vehicle, speeding on a state highway, $208 fines, $157 costs.

Jackson Gette, Ft. Pierre, seat belt violation, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.

Roberta Tiger, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sydney Tubbs, Ft. Pierre, possession of alcohol by a minor, 30 days in jail with 28 suspended (remanded to serve two days), license suspended for 60 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $400 fine, $78.50 costs.

Caden Stangohr, Sioux Falls, possession of alcohol by a minor, 30 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 60 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $400 fine, $78.50 costs.

Elijah Vlcek, Pierre, seat belt violation, passengers between 14-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $75 fine.

Zachary Rivera, Ridgecrest, CA, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Roger Luse, Sioux City, IA, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Treven Stutheit, Lincoln, NE, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Cheryl Sheeley, Belle Fourche, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

