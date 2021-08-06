Shane Oliver, Ft. Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sinclair Poindexter, Seatac, WA, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Allen Nickeson, Veblen, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Amber Berg, Arlington, TX, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jordan Plendl, Kingsley, IA, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kit Wenzel, Spearfish, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Delonna Costello, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gabriella Pinela, Onida, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kenneth Schultz, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Agustin Olguin, Pharr, TX, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Duston Mullen, Summerset, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jeremiah Novak, Pierre, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.
Marvin Roubideax, Mission, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Janet Long, Ft. Pierre, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $78.50 costs.
Brandee Roach, Rapid City, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Katana Bartlett, Eagle Butte, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Staron, Palos Park, IL, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Shantel Wright, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Thomas Johnson, Ft. Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Johannes Dupolessis, Toronto, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Logan Lawrence, Eagle Butte, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
