Shane Oliver, Ft. Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sinclair Poindexter, Seatac, WA, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Allen Nickeson, Veblen, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Amber Berg, Arlington, TX, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jordan Plendl, Kingsley, IA, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kit Wenzel, Spearfish, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Delonna Costello, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Gabriella Pinela, Onida, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kenneth Schultz, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Agustin Olguin, Pharr, TX, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Duston Mullen, Summerset, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Jeremiah Novak, Pierre, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.

Marvin Roubideax, Mission, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Janet Long, Ft. Pierre, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $78.50 costs.

Brandee Roach, Rapid City, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Katana Bartlett, Eagle Butte, no proper license plates on vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Michael Staron, Palos Park, IL, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Shantel Wright, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Thomas Johnson, Ft. Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Johannes Dupolessis, Toronto, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Logan Lawrence, Eagle Butte, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments