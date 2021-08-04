Jared McPherson, Pierre, operate motorboat without proper lights, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Caron Swanson, Piedmont, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Shay Oliver, Lemmon,, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Karen Wagner, Belle Fourche, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lyle Cook, Eagle Butte, restrictions on sunscreening devices on windshield, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Timothy Hast, Rapid City, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tiana Gangone, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 15 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Carly McComsey, Sioux Falls, fireworks in city limits, $18 fine, $72.50 costs.
Terry Peschl, Watertown, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michiel Basumatary, Dist. Kokrajhar, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Amy Kruse, Scenic, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gary Baumberger, Ft. Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bernadine Kills Plenty, St. Francis, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 5 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $78.50 costs.
Zachary Messmer, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eric Ringgenberg, Plymouth, MN, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Stanley Lajoie, Spearfish, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jacob Lucero, Ignacio, CO, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Adam Marshall, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mark Abernathy, Ft. Pierre, obstruct police/jailer/firefighter, 360 days in jail with 357 suspended and 3 credited, abide by law for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and attend/complete the recommended treatment and file proof by 9/1/2021, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, submit to 2x daily PBT’s at Stanley County Sheriff’s office until 2/23/2022, comply with all conditions of the written plea agreement, $600 fine, $96.50 costs.
Nicholas Maret, Pierre, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, purchase/receive/consume//possess tobacco under 21, $233 fine, $157 costs.
Chandler Day, Red Lodge, MT, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
