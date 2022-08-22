Murdo resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, illegal lane change, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Murdo resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, illegal lane change, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Presho resident, passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Dante resident, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $29 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Castlewood resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
College Station, TX, resident, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Custer resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Key Largo, FL, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Hopkins, MN, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Watford, ND, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Huron resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mount Carmel, TN, resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, under minimum length of fish, $25 fine, $72.50 costs.
New London, CT, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chamberlain resident, violation of stopped vehicle w/red/amber/yellow signals/lights, $270 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Belle Fourche, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (3 counts), $75 fines.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brookings resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
