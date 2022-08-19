Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sturgis resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sturgis resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Omaha, NE resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Houston, TX resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, log book violation, $129 fines, $78.50 costs.
Omaha, NE resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Willcox, AZ, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Onida resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (2 counts), $75 fines.
Spearfish resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Payson, AZ, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, compulsory school attendance, abide by law for 6 months, $21.50 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bennington, NE, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Franklin, TN, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Blackfoot, ID resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Arcata, CA, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Merriman, NE, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Spearfish resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Vermillion resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Parmelee resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Yankton resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Harrold resident, driving with a suspended license, failure to make a proper stop at a stop intersection, $258 fines, $157 costs.
