Philip resident, allow unauthorized person to use vehicle, seat belt violation, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fine.
Mission resident, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mesa, AZ, resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Presho resident, passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Sidney, NE, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving with a revoked license, 230 days in jail with 207 suspended and 1 credited, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fines, $175 costs.
Winner resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Philip resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Box Elder resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Magnolia, TX, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jackson, TN, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Milford, MI, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dupree resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Cherry Creek resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, failure to use child restraint system, $50 fines.
Houston, TX, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tea resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Midland resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Moorhead, MN, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Madison resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Fargo, ND, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Hancock, MI, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
