Red Dawn Foster, Pine Ridge, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Randolph Seiler, Ft. Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sharyn Bordeaux, Mission, seat belt violation, fail to use child passenger restraint system, $50 fines.

Stetson Cavanaugh, Laplant, no driver’s license, speeding on a state highway, $93 fines, $157 costs.

Barry Jennings, Ft. Pierre, driving on wrong side of the road, driving under the influence - 2nd offense, 100 days in jail with 99 suspended and 1 credited, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and attend & successfully complete the recommended treatment (completed), neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $850 fines, $340 costs.

Bailey Tibbs, Ft. Pierre, flashing red/yellow light, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Bailey Degroot, Aberdeen, passenger between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Ashley Phillips, Watertown, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Peter Kienholz, Ft. Pierre, fail to report accident to police officer, driving under the influence - 1st offense, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $500 fines, $355 costs, $513.20 restitution.

Gerad Johnson, Ft. Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Stephanie Piroutek, Cheyenne, WY, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Randolph Skott, Custer, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Chad Dubisar, SIoux Falls, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tucker Davis, Brookings, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Leilih Smart, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Wade Nelson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Kim San Gaspar, Chicago, IL, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ari Hendrickson, Caputa, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

Shane Shepherd, Onida, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.

