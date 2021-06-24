Red Dawn Foster, Pine Ridge, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Randolph Seiler, Ft. Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sharyn Bordeaux, Mission, seat belt violation, fail to use child passenger restraint system, $50 fines.
Stetson Cavanaugh, Laplant, no driver’s license, speeding on a state highway, $93 fines, $157 costs.
Barry Jennings, Ft. Pierre, driving on wrong side of the road, driving under the influence - 2nd offense, 100 days in jail with 99 suspended and 1 credited, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and attend & successfully complete the recommended treatment (completed), neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $850 fines, $340 costs.
Bailey Tibbs, Ft. Pierre, flashing red/yellow light, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bailey Degroot, Aberdeen, passenger between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Ashley Phillips, Watertown, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Peter Kienholz, Ft. Pierre, fail to report accident to police officer, driving under the influence - 1st offense, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $500 fines, $355 costs, $513.20 restitution.
Gerad Johnson, Ft. Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Stephanie Piroutek, Cheyenne, WY, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Randolph Skott, Custer, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chad Dubisar, SIoux Falls, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tucker Davis, Brookings, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Leilih Smart, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wade Nelson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kim San Gaspar, Chicago, IL, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ari Hendrickson, Caputa, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Shane Shepherd, Onida, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
