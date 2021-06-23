John Singleton, Ft. Pierre, fail to maintain financial responsibility, 5 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $78.50 costs.
Kameron Ragels, Ft. Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, possession of two ounces or less of marijuana, 40 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 6 months, $300 fines, $175 costs.
Dylan Endres, Midland, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $104 fines, $78.50 costs.
Brianna Sargent, Pierre, certain operators required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Barry Cranston, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Travis Keeney, Rapid City, speeding on state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jaimee Crazy Bear, Presho, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Raelynn Kemp, Winner, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, no driver’s license, $113 fines, $157 costs.
Laura Hand, Midland, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Melvin WIlliamson, Doland, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jordain Rathburn, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 25 suspended and 5 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jacari Morrell, Rapid City, passengers between 14-18 required to wear seatbelts, $25 fine.
Jackson Gette, Ft. Pierre, drive vehicle w/o proper exhaust & muffler system, $54 fine, $93.5 costs.
Zachary Huckins, Ft. Pierre, fail to maintain financial responsibility, driving under the influence — 2nd offense, 370 days in jail with 369 suspended and 1 credited, license revoked for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $700 fines, $340 costs.
Ronald Fravel, Ft. Pierre, open container, $60 fine, $72.50 costs.
Matthew Zysset, Midland, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Carter Erikson, Vivian, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, certain operators required to wear seatbelts, $50 fines.
Leslie Scott, Vivian, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bruce Thompson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.