Ft. Pierre resident, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
West Palm Beach, FL resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Golden, CO resident, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bismarck, ND resident, failure to appear/report felony, 1 year in the penitentiary suspended, pay attorney fees, $106.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Draper resident, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.
Box Elder resident, overdriving road conditions, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding in a school zone, $114 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, exhibition driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 30 days in jail with 25 suspended and 5 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $84 costs.
Bismarck, ND resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, aggravated eluding, 120 days in jail credited, 1 year in the penitentiary with 120 days credited, license revoked for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $338 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Hayes resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.
White River resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bellevue, NE resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, ingestion of intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 5 years in the penitentiary suspended and 13 credited, 3 years probation, obtain an addiction evaluation and attend/successfully complete the recommended treatment, must not consume alcoholic beverages or enter alcohol-based establishments and not possess/ consume/be present where any controlled substances are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received; must submit person/residence/vehicle/property to warrantless search and seizure as directed by the Court/any court services officer/law enforcement officer; must obey all federal, state and local laws and municipal ordinances; must not possess any firearms; must submit to scheduled three times weekly UA's which can be lessened by court services; must successfully complete HOPE Probation, $500 fines, $216.50 costs.
Pierre resident, resisting arrest, 120 days in jail with 105 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $96.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Little Canada, MN resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Blunt resident, failure to make proper stop at a stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Vermillion resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Agar resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
