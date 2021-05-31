Wyatt Harrowa, Ft. Pierre, entering/refusing to leave property after notice, 90 days in jail suspended, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $500 fine, $96.50 costs.
Randy Lebeda, Pierre, careless driving, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
Pearl Mousseau, Presho, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Michael Maguire, Watertown, MN, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jeremy Nichols, Sioux Falls, speed on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jackie Hertel, Pierre, use of electronic device while driving, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ethan Buffalo, Eagle Butte, open alcoholic bev. container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nicole Johnson, Ft. Pierre, passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Suzanne Luken, Summerset, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lazerick Hoon, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Britney Fravel, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Misti Nayares, Eagle Butte, fail to maintain financial responsibility, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $86 costs.
Talia Williams, Pierre, seat belt violation, film on back window, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Billy Gibson, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mark Haugan, Pierre, fail to use child passenger restraint system, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, seat belt violation, $75 fines.
Arik Kaski, Lake Norden, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
