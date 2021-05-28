Ellina Onisciuc, Sioux Falls, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, seat belt violation, $104 fines, $78.50 costs.

Dale Biondi, Rio Rancho, NM, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Olivia Soesbe, Witten, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, seat belt violation, $104 fines, $78.50 costs.

Levi Schonebaum, Burke, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dugan Buffalo, Eagle Butte, open alcoholic bev. container accessible in vehicle, no driver’s license, speeding on a state highway, $207 fines, $235.50 costs.

Robert Olson, Belle Fourche, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Elliot Brugman, Watertown, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Alexis Louis, Lead, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Alice Valenzuela, Eagle Butte, no driver’s license, $50 fine, $44 fine.

Scott Dupris, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rolando Pena, Killeen, TX, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Spencer Heilman, Brookings, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Amanda Roark, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Conner Mullican, Ft. Pierre, speeding in school zone, $114 fine, $78.50 costs.

Antoine Brave, St. Frances, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 60 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, attend & successfully complete the recommended treatment, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $261.50 costs.

Misty Scott, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, operate a vehicle with a cracked windshield, $104 fines, $78.50 costs.

Bernard Grimme, Pierre, careless driving, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

