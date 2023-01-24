Pierre resident, no driver’s license, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mitchell resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 17 suspended and 13 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments