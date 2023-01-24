Pierre resident, no driver’s license, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mitchell resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 17 suspended and 13 credited, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.
Brookhaven, GA, resident, fishing without license, license revoked for 1 year, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Five Points, AL, resident, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tripp resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, exhibition driving, $88 penalty.
Middletown, RI, resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.
Box Elder resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.
Oakley, KS, resident, speeding in a school zone, $114 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding in a school zone, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no driving without a valid license in possession, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $78.50 costs.
Harrold resident, driving under the influence - 4th offense, habitual offender - 1 or 2 prior felonies (aggravated eluding), 32 days in jail with 2 credited, 5 years in the penitentiary suspended, 3 years probation, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana, submit to twice daily PBT’s, obtain an addiction evaluation and follow recommendations, submit person/residence/vehicle/property to warrantless search and seizure as directed by the court/court services officer/law enforcement officer, obey all federal/state/local laws and municipal ordinances, not own/possess any firearms, take a picture for court services for ID purposes, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $253 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Houston, TX, resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, sexual exploitation of a minor, 2 years in the penitentiary suspended with 24 days in jail in lieu, 5 years probation, submit to testing of blood/breath/urine/other bodily fluids as directed by the Court/any Court Services Officer/law enforcement and be responsible for all costs of testing for 5 years, $1000 fine, $2876.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, $300 fine, $261.50 costs.
Presho resident, reckless driving, 120 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, complete MADD impact panel by 1/15/23, $750 fine, $211.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 60 days in jail with 54 suspended and 6 credited, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fines, $157 costs.
