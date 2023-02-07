Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, renewal registration during assigned month, $93 fines, $157 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Clinton, NC, resident, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Piedmont resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Philip resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.
McLaughlin resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, ingestion of intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 120 days in jail with 107 suspended and 13 credited, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fines, $195 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 30 days JSC suspended, abide by law for 1 year, completed chemical dependency evaluation & recommended treatment, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, completed MADD impact panel, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $211.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 4th offense, 5 years in the penitentiary suspended with 9 credited, 3 years probation, license suspended for 2 years, submit person/residence/vehicle/property to warrantless search/seizure as directed by the Court/any Court Services officer/law enforcement officer, submit to 2x daily PBT’s, must not consume alcoholic beverages or enter alcohol-based establishments or be present where any controlled substances are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received, obtain an addiction evaluation and attend & complete the recommended treatment, obey all federal/state/local laws and municipal ordinances, maintain employment and take a picture for CSO for ID purposes, not own/possess any firearms, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $166.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, disorderly conduct, 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ridgeview resident, driving under the influence - 2nd offense (suspended imposition of sentence), 120 days in jail with 119 suspended and 1 credited, abide by law for 1 year, completed a chemical dependency evaluation, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fine, $271.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Houston, TX, resident, renewal registration during assigned month, log book, violations of safety requirements, $262 fines, $235.50 costs.
Parker, CO, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Billings, MT, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tripp resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Montezuma, NM, resident, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.
Saguoit, NY, resident, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, seat belt violation, failure to make a proper stop at stop intersection, $49 fine, $78.50 costs.
Highmore resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
St. Francis resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Hayes, KS, resident, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.
