Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $50 fines.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, lead shot in steel shot area while hunting waterfowl, $25 fine, $72.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rego Park, NY, speeding in a school zone, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Bryant resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Vermillion resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Belle Fourche resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, no driving without a valid license, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a revoked license, 60 days in jail with 57 suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no driving without a valid license, pay attorney fees, $300 fine, $111.50 costs.
West Haven, UT, resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Spanaway, WA, resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, display of diver-down flag, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Parmalee resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Box Elder resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Onida resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Alcester resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Deadwood resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Wessington resident, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Pierre resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.