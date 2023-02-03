Pierre resident, no driver’s license, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 90 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, complete chemical dependency evaluation and appear in court for a review hearing, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fines, $325 costs.

Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving on wrong side of the road, traffic in/substitute plates, 160 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $700 fines, $268.50 costs.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments