Pierre resident, no driver’s license, driving under the influence - 1st offense, 90 days in jail suspended, license revoked for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, complete chemical dependency evaluation and appear in court for a review hearing, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $500 fines, $325 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving on wrong side of the road, traffic in/substitute plates, 160 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $700 fines, $268.50 costs.
Elk Point resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Draper resident, speeding in a school zone, $114 fines, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kathryn, ND, resident, speeding in a school zone, $114 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Spearfish resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wallace resident, unauthorized land use on posted GFP property, $50 fine, $72.50 costs.
Pierre resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, no driving without a valid license, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Brookings resident, transport big game without head/hide (2 counts), $2.50 fines, $145 costs.
Mobridge resident, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, $64 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.
Edgerton, WI, resident, speeding in a school zone, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gretna, NE, resident, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.
West Des Moines, IA, resident, under minimum length of fish, $25 fine, $72.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding in a school zone, $114 fines, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, renewal registration during assigned month, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, no driving without a valid license, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sioux Falls resident, possession of alcohol by a minor, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 120 days in jail with 100 suspended and 2 credited, abide by law for 1 year, $500 fine, $89 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a revoked license, 120 days in jail with 100 suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no driving without a valid license, $500 fine, $96.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, driving under the influence - 3rd offense, 2 years in the penitentiary suspended, 3 years of probation, license suspended for 1 year, submit person/residence/vehicle/property to warrantless search/seizure as directed by the Court/any Court Services officer/law enforcement officer, must not consume alcoholic beverages or enter alcohol-based establishments or be present where any controlled substances are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received, obtain an addiction evaluation and attend & successfully complete the recommended treatment and appear in court for a review hearing at which time the defendant will be required to provide proof of completing the recommended treatment unless filed with the clerk, submit to 2x daily PBT’s, obey all federal/state/local laws/municipal ordinances, not possess any firearms, $500 fine, $266.50 costs, $320 restitution.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.