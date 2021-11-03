Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Butte resident, no driver’s license, speeding on a state highway, $153 fines, $157 costs.

Walker, MN resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, no driver’s license, $104 fines, $78.50 costs.

Burbank, CA resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Eagle Butte resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments