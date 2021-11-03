featured Stanley County Court Reports for Sept. 18 to Oct. 2, cont. Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.Butte resident, no driver’s license, speeding on a state highway, $153 fines, $157 costs.Walker, MN resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.Rapid City resident, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, no driver’s license, $104 fines, $78.50 costs.Burbank, CA resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Eagle Butte resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Resident Costs Fine Law Driver's License State Highway Rapid City Seat Belt Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.