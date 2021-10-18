Glenview, IL, resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Westport resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Blackhawk resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
East Bethel, MN, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lead resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Waterville, WA, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Greeley, CO, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding in a school zone, $114 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rosebud resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Alexander, ND, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mobridge resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license, 60 days in jail with 52 suspended and 8 credited, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fines, $157 costs.
Westminster, CO, resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Miller resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Saco, ME, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aberdeen resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Black Hawk resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Aberdeen resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
