Glenview, IL, resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.

Westport resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Eagle Butte resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Blackhawk resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

East Bethel, MN, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Lead resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Waterville, WA, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Greeley, CO, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, speeding in a school zone, $114 fine, $78.50 costs.

Rosebud resident, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Alexander, ND, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Mobridge resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Pierre resident, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license, 60 days in jail with 52 suspended and 8 credited, license suspended for 30 days, abide by law for 1 year, $200 fines, $157 costs.

Westminster, CO, resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Miller resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Saco, ME, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Aberdeen resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Black Hawk resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Aberdeen resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tags

Load comments