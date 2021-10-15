Bottineau, ND resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lake Norden resident, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lower Brule resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Midland resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Custer resident, speeding on a state highway, driving with suspended license, $358 fines, $157 costs.
Kadoka resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Hill City resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Watertown, MN resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Belle Fourche resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Parker resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Buffalo, MN resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Presho resident, seat belt violation, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 21, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Spearfish resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, driving with a suspended license, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wood resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Presho resident, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Black Hawk resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Leander, TX resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Winner resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Isabel resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Highlands Ranch, CO, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wright, WY resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wichita, KS resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Blunt resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ionia, IA resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, no driver’s license, $208 fine, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lantry resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lisbon, OH resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, 439 fine, $78.50 costs.
Minnetonka, MN resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
