Edgemont resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Watertown resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Timber Lake resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Grand Island, NE, resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Philip resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Belvidere, IL, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Box Elder resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mattapoisett, MA, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Apache Junction, AZ, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Magnolia, TX resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage (deferred imposition of sentence), contempt in presence in court, 3 days in jail, 2 years probation, obey all federal/state/local laws/municipal ordinances, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation, attend & successfully complete the recommended treatment, maintain employment, allow CSO to take picture, authorize HOPE program, not possess any firearms, submit to scheduled three times weekly UA’s, submit person/residence/vehicle/property to warrantless search/seizure as directed by the Court/any Court services officer/law enforcement officer, not possess/consume any alcohol/mood-altering substances or enter alcohol-based establishments, not possess/consume/be present where any controlled substances are used (including drug paraphernalia) without a current prescription from a physician from whom medical treatment is being received, pay attorney fees, $250 fine, $116.50 costs.
Dupree resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Reading, PA, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Liberty, MO, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
