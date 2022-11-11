Ammon, ID resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mitchell, SD resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mercer Island, WA resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rosharon, TX resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Whitewood resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, seat belt violation, failure to use child passenger restraint system (2 counts), $75 fines.
Black Hawk resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Mandan, ND resident, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eagle Butte resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Aberdeen resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Maumelle, AR resident, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Groton resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kadoka resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Watertown resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rapid City resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Lavista, NE resident, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $78.50 costs.
Presho resident, open alcohol beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $229 fines, $78.50 costs.
Colombia, SC resident, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wellesley, MA resident, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
