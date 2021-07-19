Teagan Mann, Murdo, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Traise Hutcheson, Ft. Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Trey Grannes, Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Saboin Vifquain, Rapid City, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rebecca Miller, Draper, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dawn Rasmussen, Kadoka, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Daniel Park, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Timothy Crittendeh, Corvallis, OR, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Christopher Palardy, Forest Hill, MD, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
George Sperry, Blunt, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kaylie Rathburn, Ft. Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Nichole White Eyes, Eagle Butte, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ronny Lemmel, Faith, renewal registration during assigned month, speeding on state highway, $113 fines, $157 costs.
Charles Lapeer, Gainesville, FL, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Catherine Ellis, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Stran Smith, Lantry, no driver’s license, speeding on a state highway, $93 fines, $157 costs.
Jerry Anshutz, Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
