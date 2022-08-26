Madison resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (3 counts), $75 fines.
SD resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Madison resident, operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts (3 counts), $75 fines.
SD resident, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Erhard, MN, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kadoka resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
St. Paul, MN, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Centennial, CO, resident, careless driving, speeding on a state highway, $208 fines, $157 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Livingston, MT, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wolsey resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, illegal turning, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Centerville resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sauk Centre, MN, resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, seat belt violation, no driver’s license, $79 fines, $78.50 costs.
Isabel resident, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
Katy, TX, resident, log book violation, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Rosebud resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
St. George, UT, resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pass Christian, MS, resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Minot resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Estelline resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kadoka resident, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Milesville resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ft. Pierre resident, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Pierre resident, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kadoka resident, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $25 fine.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
The Capital Journal
(605) 224-7301news@capjournal.com
333 W Dakota Ave.
Pierre, SD 57501• Staff directory
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.