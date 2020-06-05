Stanley County Commission members assembled and met in a public forum, in the downstairs of the courthouse in the Commissioner Meeting Room on Thursday, June 4 in Fort Pierre.
Two things of note for Stanley County officials: They received a $125,000 federal grant to hire a law enforcement officer, while the courthouse will be open again to the public beginning Monday.
The courts, including other county business never really stopped, but it was converted to drop off in drop-boxes, mail, phone and the interwebs for the pandemic.
“Effective Monday, June 8, 2020, the Stanley County Courthouse will be open to the public, with the exception of the County Health Nurse,” Stanley County Auditor Philena Burtch wrote in a release. “They will remain closed to the public and only by appointment only.”
Officials will continue to follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for disinfecting and social distancing, she said.
Despite the friendly banter disguised as “discussion,” during which one person noted they would not like the courthouse to open simply for the fact of answering the doorbell helped them get their steps in, commissioners made a unanimous decision to reopen their doors.
South Dakota Sixth Judicial Circuit Magistrate Judge Tara Adamski was present and approved the pre, and post approvals. She left after concluding her business.
In another matter, the U.S. Department of Justice recently awarded nearly $400 million for “law enforcement hiring to advance community policing,” according to a news release from Aileen Crawford in the office of the South Dakota Attorney General.
More than $2.3 million of the grant went to South Dakota, with Stanley County being one 12 communities to receive money, according to the release from the office of U.S. Attorney District of South Dakota Ron Parsons. Stanley County will receive $125,000 it said.
“These monies will pay for 19 new law enforcement officers in South Dakota,” the release said.
The money is used to help fund new police hires, Stanley County Commissioner Dana Iverson said.
“From Box Elder to Yankton, these well-timed DOJ grants will go a long way toward increasing the number of police officers protecting and serving communities across South Dakota,” Parsons said in the release..
The community is incentivized with the influx of money to keep the officer for four years to be eligible to complete the grant, Iverson said.
A large portion of the money is used to help pay the salary of the officer in the first year, a little less the second and the rest is used in the third year, but the officer must stay with the force for a fourth year for the grant to be qualified and paid, he said.
Also on the agenda for the evening was Grow South Dakota and potential for the upcoming horse races.
“GROW South Dakota is a statewide nonprofit organization that provides programs and loan products to advance housing, community, and economic development,” the organization’s website said. A representative called into the meeting and was placed on speakerphone to address the commission.
The call this year, is as every year, the representative from Grow South Dakota said. It is to let the county know what they do for the community and to request that county leaders remember them on budget day.
In previous years, officials had received $5,000 and are looking for the same again this year, they said.
The agency assists with emergency services such as helping people keep their lights on, bills paid and emergency thermostats repaired during times of hardship. Officials also assured the money donated would stay in the county for assistance.
Shane Kramme addressed the commission regarding returning horse races to Fort Pierre. With everything on hold due to the pandemic, but now things starting to reopen, he doesn’t want Aberdeen to have the races. However, he believes they may go for it if Fort Pierre turned them down, he said.
“If we don’t race in Fort Pierre, I think that would equate to Huron turning down the state fair,” Kramme said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.