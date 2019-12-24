Spotlighting its students’ instrumental and vocal talents, the Stanley County Elementary Christmas Concert “Gift of Love” hosted an overflowing audience, Dec. 16.
The presentation began with Tina England directing the fifth grade band. The musicians performed “Hot Cross Buns,” “Lightly Row” and “Jingle Bells.”
The transition from instrumental staging to vocal staging was made easily and quickly. Kim Jacobs-bowman directed the remaining vocal aspect of the concert. The accompanist was Linda Steele.
Students from the junior kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade classes joined in melody to perform “Hello Reindeer,” “I’m a Little Snowman,” “Up on the Housetop,” “Goodbye Snowman” and “Santa Shark.”
Next on the program were students in the second, third, fourth and fifth grade classes. They sang “Winter Wonderland,” “One Small Babe” and “Little Drummer Boy.”
Then, featuring the students in the fourth grade and fifth grade, and elementary choir, the three musical selections included “Antiphonal Noel,” “Christmas Canon” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
Audience members and students were encouraged to stay and visit after the concert. Not only did Santa visit for a while, but cookies were served by members of the Stanley County Music Booster and the Fort Pierre Women of Today.
