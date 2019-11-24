Cake walks, karaoke and darts. Oh my. It was a whirl wind of fun at the annual Stanley County School District Fall Festival Thursday, Nov. 21, in Stanley County’s Parkview Gymnasium.
There were children of all ages. From not quite kindergarten throwing a lasso with her dad, to high school seniors working at stations to pitch in.
Stanley County clubs, organizations and classes are able to participate.
There was dart throwing, ring tosses, ball tosses with round and football versions, a cake walk, musical chairs, two roping dummies, fishing, karaoke, face painting and more.
One determined teacher kept up the same motion, like a cotton candy machine, seemingly for almost the duration of the entire event. Maria Scott, a kindergarten teacher at Stanley County circled the endless centrifuge of spinning sugar until there was no sugar left, except for what was coursing through the youngsters as they earned candy and pop for winning some of the challenges.
