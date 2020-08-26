Stanley County Goes Back To School

(Updated from original online version)
Stanley County Schools Superintendent Daniel Hoey said life carries risks for everyone, but people must do their best to mitigate the potential pitfalls, such as COVID-19.
By planning to clean students’ desks with a hydrogen peroxide-based formula between class periods throughout the school day, as well as strongly encouraging social distancing and the wearing of masks, Hoey said his schools were ready as possible when students returned to class on Wednesday.
For the district’s 400-plus students, it was their first time in class since March 12, two days after Gov. Kristi Noem confirmed the initial five cases of coronavirus infections in South Dakota.
“I look forward to the challenge of this year. I look forward to seeing parents, students and the staff of Stanley County Schools working to take care of each other as best we can,” Hoey told the Capital Journal during a Tuesday interview at his Fort Pierre office.
Positive Cases
On Tuesday, Hoey said he believed Stanley County Schools started the year with no positive COVID-19 cases among teachers or students. This was in response to the South Dakota Department of Health’s Monday announcement that 57 schools across the state already had at least one coronavirus infection. The department will not update this specific data again until Aug. 31.
In fact, as of Wednesday, state health officials showed only one active COVID case for all of Stanley County.
However, Hoey said he must also account for the COVID situation in Hughes County, which had 18 active infections on Wednesday.
“There is a large amount of fluidity between Pierre and Fort Pierre, so we also need to consider what’s going on in Hughes County,” Hoey said.
Masks and Social DistancingEarlier in the summer, Stanley County School Board members considered making masks “mandatory” for students. Hoey said public opposition to this concept was stiff.
“That would have been a tough sell here,” Hoey said. “A mandate would have created some concerns of its own accord.”
Therefore, board members eventually settled on language which states: “The district will strongly recommend and encourage staff and students to wear appropriate masks while on campus.”
Hoey said this is particularly important when the recommended social distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained. He said anyone who does not have a mask will be provided one, while all staff members will receive cloth masks.
Hoey also said he agrees with the sentiments expressed by Noem and Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly Glodt regarding the concept of requiring elementary school students to wear masks throughout the day.
“I don’t know that the probability of the that happening is very high,” Hoey said.
In emphasizing the need for masks in certain situations, Hoey said the school is confined to the limits of its infrastructure.
“You can’t create an entryway where everyone can be 6 feet apart,” he said.
As is the case with the Pierre School District, Hoey said Stanley County will allow fans to attend athletic events and other extracurricular activities, while encouraging them to use their best judgment in terms of social distancing and masks.
Under Pressure?Despite Noem’s growing national profile in conservative political circles, with some of this based on how well she says South Dakota has handled COVID-19, Hoey said he feels no pressure from Noem.
Instead, he feels a personal motivation to succeed for the school community.
“Do I feel pressure in a challenging, unprecedented, situation such as this? Absolutely,” Hoey said.
Hoey said only about 5% of parents in the school district chose the online learning option. This, he said, is because they realize that school in the year 2020 is not just about learning math, reading, science, social studies, etc.
“The socialization factor is an important consideration,” he said.
While he acknowledges that, eventually, there will likely be some problem in Stanley County this year because of COVID-19, Hoey said he believes community members will look out for fellow residents.
“We need to watch out, not only for ourselves, but for each other,” he added.
The First DayPrincipal James Cutshaw’s exuberant voice blared over the intercom: “Welcome to the COVID version of the new school year.”
He then gave the announcements, ending with his newest “Dad” joke. Every student received a sticker with the computer user name and password. The school district’s new website has been up and running since last week. The district also has a cellphone app.
“There’s quite a bit of involvement going on,” Hoey said Wednesday.
“It breaks my heart that we have to cancel some traditions, such as the Lions Club serving pancake breakfasts on the first day of school,” Hoey added. “We are maintaining a closed campus to outside visits, which includes a lot of local clubs and organizations. We have strong hopes and expectations to eventually have them back. You do your best. Everything is under different circumstances, but we still have big expectations.”
