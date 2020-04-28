Stanley County, including the city of Fort Pierre, now has six cases of COVID-19, after 39 people have been tested, according to state health officials’ report on Tuesday, April 28. None of the six people with the coronavirus have recovered and there have been no deaths, according to the daily update from the state Department of Health.
Stanley County, which has 3,098 people, according to the 2019 estimate by the U.S. Census Office, didn’t have any confirmed cases reported until Friday, April 24. The city of Fort Pierre, with 2,160 people, makes up 70 percent of the county’s population.
A rumor around town was that the six cases in Stanley County are connected to the courthouse in Fort Pierre, said County Auditor Phil Burtch. It was rumor shared with the Capital Journal newsroom early Tuesday. But there was nothing to it, Burtch said. "We're all here, working," she said of employees in the county offices. There was no known cases of COVID-19 connected to the courthouse, Burtch said.
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said she knew of no reports of coronaviruse cases among city employees.
Hughes County has had seven people test positive for the coronavirus after 236 people have been tested, according to the state health department report on Tuesday. Six of the seven who tested positive have recovered, including an inmate at the state Women’s Prison in Pierre who was reported on March 23 to have tested positive.
Statewide, 2,313 people have tested positive for the virus, 13.7 percent of the 16,912 people who have been tested as of Tuesday’s report. Eleven people have died from COVID-19, five counties: six from Minnehaha; two from Beadle; one each from Jerauld, McCook and Pennington counties.
Nine of the 22 counties in South Dakota’s West River region, including Stanley County, have reported a total of 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Minnehaha County, with 1,939 cases, and Lincoln County, with 133 — which comprise the city of Sioux Falls — , now account for 89.6 percent of the state’s total of 2,313 cases, according to the health department’s latest report. Most of the cases are connected to the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, health officials have said.
One way of looking at the numbers: a breakdown of the cases shows that 149 — or 6.44% — of the 2,313 cases have been found in people under the age of 20; while 27.8% of the state’s population is younger than 20.
At the other end of the spectrum, a total of 107 cases — 4.6% of the total cases — have been found in people 70 and older, a demographic swath that includes 10.5 percent of the state’s population.
The 10-year age group with the most coronavirus cases - people in their 30s - has seen 533 cases, or 23% of the total; but that age group represents only 11.7% of the population.
All of the 11 deaths so far from COVID-19 in the state have been of people 50 and older. But it's not possible to draw many conclusions using such small raw numbers as 11.
(Those demographic population percentages are based on the 2010 Census when the state’s population was 814,180. The 2019 estimate by the U.S. Census is the state’s population was 884,659.)
