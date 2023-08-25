When Sara Kampa starts off a science class, she doesn’t talk about cellular respiration or photosynthesis — yet. She wants students, instead, to ponder the way scientific thinking can nourish corners of their lives that seem far beyond the classroom or the traditional topics of high school science.

“I always like to start off by defining science,” said Kampa, a high school science teacher for Stanley County 57-1 Public Schools. “What is science? Where can we use it? Where can we find it?”

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments