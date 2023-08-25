When Sara Kampa starts off a science class, she doesn’t talk about cellular respiration or photosynthesis — yet. She wants students, instead, to ponder the way scientific thinking can nourish corners of their lives that seem far beyond the classroom or the traditional topics of high school science.
“I always like to start off by defining science,” said Kampa, a high school science teacher for Stanley County 57-1 Public Schools. “What is science? Where can we use it? Where can we find it?”
Kampa is in her fourth year of teaching science at Stanley County High School, and she worked for the school district for a year before that. Kampa said she wants students to “realize that science is all around you,” whenever someone thinks through a question, testing out possibilities and following paths with curiosity and rigorous thinking. She's teaching science at a time when students are surrounded by all sorts of information, online and elsewhere, that can be frustrating to evaluate and to sort out.
“I told my students this morning, if they learn one thing from me when they walk out that door — and if it’s critical thinking — then I feel like I’ve done something for them,” she said.
This semester Kampa is teaching physical science, biology and chemistry, all with a mix of grade levels.
“A lot of times, (students) think of the traditional classroom setting where they’re sitting and listening to someone talking to them or reading from a book,” she said. “That’s what a lot of people tend to think about when they think about science, and it’s not that.”
Breckyn Huebner, a sophomore in Kampa’s chemistry course, came to class already thinking beyond the classroom — a long way beyond it.
“The first thing I think about when I think about science is probably the solar system — about the planets and what they’re made up of,” she said. “It’s always been my favorite thing to learn about in science.”
In chemistry, Huebner said she is “excited to learn about the periodic tables and about the elements, and how those make up everything.”
In a recent chemistry class Kampa was teaching — and one of the first of the school year — students were testing out a hypothesis involving the effects of sugar and salt on bubbles. Students worked together, passing around materials and discussing their results. Before they began, Kampa introduced the measuring tools, including a graduated cylinder, and she let the students know they’d need to be converting cups and teaspoons to metric measurements to match the markings on the graduated cylinder.
For Spencer Sargent, a junior, the activity may have melded what he likes best about science and what he hopes to work on.
“I love labs,” he said. “Labs are definitely my favorite part. I like to be able to work with my hands. Instead of sitting there writing notes, I like to be able to interact and do stuff.”
Sargent also said he would like to work on his math skills to become more proficient at science.
“I’m looking forward to being able to understand equations and how to use them,” he said.
Kampa’s own educational background traces to human anatomy. She earned a bachelor of arts degree with a major in athletic training at Dakota Wesleyan University, and she's also a certified athletic trainer. Her experience as a basketball player in college nourished her interest in that field, sparking her desire to learn about how the body moves and how it heals after injuries. Later she returned to Dakota Wesleyan University to earn a master’s degree in educational policy and administration.
Often Kampa’s work in athletic training seeps into her teaching, such as when she defines and illustrates a concept such as cellular respiration.
“You take in food, and then your body changes that food to chemical energy,” she said before a recent class, as she defined the concept. “(Your body) also uses oxygen in that process.”
When she’s in class, she said, she takes the explanation a step further to illustrate the importance of the process.
“When we talk about cellular respiration in biology, I always talk about how it’s needed in order to move,” she said. “When you’re shooting a basketball, when you’re running down the sidelines for football, when you’re going up to hit a volleyball, when you’re running cross country, that’s what you’re doing (cellular respiration), and that’s what you need to do.”
It’s an important point, she said, for students who play sports or who might be thinking about their overall health.
“Students respond better when things matter to them, and those things matter to them,” she said.
But Kampa said her focus — in biology class, for instance — is not limited to the human body. It includes the study of plants “and all living things,” along with “their interactions with non-living things as well.” Books and the written word also play important roles in Kampa’s classes, and she underlined the value of reading well in order to understand science. Connecting other academic subjects such as reading and math to science is a skill Kampa especially wants students to hone.
But she also recalled the facial expressions students who watch science unfolding in front of them — in the form, for instance, of aluminum entering a solution of copper chloride and sparking a reaction.
“You can almost physically see when it clicks,” she said of the students’ expressions. “They start understanding it, and they can start talking to their friends about it. As soon as they get it, they like to share it with the people they know."
Watching students share their new knowledge with others, Kampa explained, creates a particularly powerful experience for her as a teacher.
"That," she said, "is when you know they understand it.”
