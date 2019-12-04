A Honor Roll (4.0 Grade Point Average)4th grade: Mindy Riggle.
5th grade: Edward Duffy 5, Alexa Fernandez.
7th grade: Keira Briggs, Morgan Hoffman.
8th grade: Mattie Duffy.
9th grade: Olivia Chase, Abigail Huebner, Aleeyah Schilling, Abby Wyly.
10th grade: Taylee Stroup, Daysen Titze.
12th grade: Elizabeth Duffy, Brooke Gloe, Ella Hand, Shelby Kierstead, Reid Wieczorek.
A/B Honor Roll (3.0-3.99 GPA, with no ‘Cs’)4th grade: Addyson Deal, Jack Deal, James Edington, Jace Hand (CHY), Timber Hanson, Violet Jacobs, John Krieger, Ryland Magee, Rowdy Martin (CHY), Jacob Meyer, Hayden Norman (CHY), Audriana Rattling Leaf
5th grade: Carlee Brady, Haden Ford, James Fosheim, Morgan Luce, Austyn Norman, Owen O’Daniel, Wyatt Schilling, Ian Schweitzer, Addyson Waage, Jerrick Walker, JoRayah Walker.
6th grade: Jersey Anderson, Landon Bame, Gracie Carlson, Hailey Deal, Paxton Deal, Jace Fernandez, Alekza Garcia, Mickey Hallock, Cheznie Heezen, Breckyn Huebner, Case Kolda, Kaleb Lounsbury, Johnathan Neuharth (CHY), Weston Prince, Tessa Rasmussen, Kennedy Spurlock, Mason Stoeser, Kasyah Studenberg, Justin Trebbe.
7th grade: Auston Boxley, Colton Brady, Rayna Bryan, Sarah Fosheim, Reese Hand, Brian Jacobs, Brylee Kafka, Caycee Knight, Kaysen Magee, Brianna Merriman, Wyatt Mortenson, Camryn Norman, Gracie Olson (CHY), Hayden Roggow, Isabella Talamantez, Raegan Taylor.
8th grade: Jaycie Foley, Luna Garcia, Cadence Hand, Dalyn Heezen, Jackson Karber, Kate Kramme, Adison Longbrake, Tommie Martin (CHY), Barret Schweitzer, Tatum Scott.
9th grade: Slade Badger, Mia Fernandez, Chase Hanson, Keeley Rothschadl, Maxwell Scott, Hope Smedley, Rylie Stoeser, Cloey Voigt.
10th grade: Cormac Duffy, Tori Fratzke, Ricardo Garcia, Kaden Heezen, Elleana Holley, Kylee Lovejoy Wessels, Evan Nordstrom, Lathan Prince, Kamryn Schilling, Bailey Siedschlaw, Jordyn Sosa, Shaylee Tople.
11th grade: Jayda Boxley, Trey Frost, Jorge Garcia, Augustyna Good Bird, Trace Newbold, Tracy Nielsen, Kaylie Rathbun, Caleb Schultz, Shantay Waldron.
12th grade: Riley Briggs, Juliana Carda, Cheyenne Christensen, Isaac Cliff, Wyatt Deal, Chantelle Defender, Amy Johnson, Ladd Kramme, Lane Kramme, Tristin Newbold, Alexander Newsam, Jadon Pauly, Kailyn Shaffer, Garrett Shoup Anderson, Kennedy Sommars, Trey Stroup, Jayda Tibbs, Slater Tople, Timbar Wright.
