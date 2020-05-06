On 4/01, title to Spencer’s Outlots 49-51 was transferred from Jill Pfeiffer, Fort Pierre, to Karst Properties, LLC, Fort Pierre, for $330,000.

On 4/01, title to Lots 10-12, Blk 119, Fort Pierre was transferred from Anthony Ondricek, Fort Pierre, to Bruce Lounsbury, Fort Pierre, for $32,500.

On 4/01, title to Lot 2, Blk 1, Chantier Heights Subdivision was transferred from Michael & Robyn Moore, Fort Pierre, to Stanley County for $196,500.

On 4/06, title to Lots 6-7, Blk 27, Fort Pierre was transferred from Darla Hannum, Pierre, to Laura Carda, Fort Pierre, for $103,000.

On 4/14, title to Lots 41-46, Blk 14, Stanley Townsite was transferred from Nicholas & Margaret Stensaas, Lakeville, MN, to Travis & Cara Jordan, Fort Pierre, for $325,000.

On 4/14, title to Lot 43, Marion’s Pasture Addition, Fort Pierre was transferred from Darren & Lorennia Hall, Pierre, to Lawrence Husaboe & Teresa Evans, Fort Pierre, for $215,000.

On 4/16, title to Lot O, Mary Knoll Subdivision was transferred from Robert Hattum, Harrold, to Charles & Shirley Swanson, Fort Pierre, for $7,000.

On 4/17, title to Lots 9-10, Look Out Ridge Estates was transferred from CAM Rentals, LLC, Fort Pierre, to Andrew & Brooke Mentele, Fort Pierre, for $245,000.

On 4/22, title to all of Lot 8 and the W40’ of Lot 9, H&Z Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from Brio, LLC, Fort Pierre, to Callie Iversen, Fort Pierre, for $107,750.

On 4/30, title to the W2 of Sec. 10-4-25, BHM was transferred from Bonnie Sivage, Midland, to Graham & Samantha Schuetzle, Pierre, for $176,000.

