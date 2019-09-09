- On 8/14, title toLot 11, Dakota Addition was transferred from Vintage Square Estates, Fort Pierre to Robert & Joann Swenson, Fort Pierre for $20,000.
- On 8/14, title to Lot C-2 less Lot 1, in parts of NW4 & SW4 Sec. 2, and in parts of NE4 & SE4 Sec. 3, T4N-R31E, Black Hills Meridian was transferred from Mary Curtis, Fort Pierre to Donald & Teri Heninger, Fort Pierre for $50,000.
- On 8/26, title to Lots 1-28, Blk 52, & that part of Lots 15-28 , Blk 40 lying north of Old Highway No. 1 was transferred from Terry & Cynthia Hipple, Rapid City to Mark Anderson & Barbara Shoup-Anderson, Fort Pierre for $120,000.
- On 8/27, title to the N50’ of E19’ Lot 22, & the N50’ Lots 23-24, Blk 128, Fort Pierre was transferred from Kevin & Kari Gabriel, Fort Pierre to Paul Poppe, Fort Pierre for $90,000.
- On 8/28, title to Lot 51, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from Wayne & Carol Carney, Sioux Falls to Robert & Pamela Kean, Fort Pierre for $455,000.
- On 8/29, title to Lot 21 ex. W28’, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from Ronald & Esther Burket, Pierre to Dennis Pfrimmer & Cheryl Stone, Fort Pierre for $315,000.
