Feb. 3, Karst Properties LLC., Ft. Pierre, purchased Unit A7 of Marion’s Luxury Storage Condominiums in Lot 6R2R in Latham Ranch Addition, Ft. Pierre, from Marion Luxury Storage for $219,278.

Feb. 3, Zachary & Liza Clark, Ft. Pierre, purchased Unit A5 of Marion’s Luxury Storage Condominiums in Lot 6R2R in Latham Ranch Addition, Ft. Pierre, from Marion Luxury Storage for $219,278.

