Feb. 3, Karst Properties LLC., Ft. Pierre, purchased Unit A7 of Marion’s Luxury Storage Condominiums in Lot 6R2R in Latham Ranch Addition, Ft. Pierre, from Marion Luxury Storage for $219,278.
Feb. 3, Zachary & Liza Clark, Ft. Pierre, purchased Unit A5 of Marion’s Luxury Storage Condominiums in Lot 6R2R in Latham Ranch Addition, Ft. Pierre, from Marion Luxury Storage for $219,278.
Feb. 7, Cameron & Samantha Lahdorf, Ft. Pierre, purchased Lots 13-16, Blk. 119, Ft. Pierre from Cindy Tryon for $265,000.
Feb. 8, Arthur Carter & Kevin Carter, Ft. Pierre, purchased SE4SW4 Sec. 23-4-28 from the Trustee of the Carol Fitzhugh Jacoby Revocable Trust of 2003 for $16,000.
Feb. 13, Robin Nihiser, Ft. Pierre, purchased Lot D3C, less Lot 1 in Sec. 3-4-31 from Aaron & Jara Semmler, Pierre, for $520,000.
Feb. 17, Jonathan & Jessica, Weitschat, Ft. Pierre, purchased Lot 2, less the E10’, Bad River Addition, Ft. Pierre, from Kim & Jacqueline Ulmer, Aberdeen, for $310,000.
Feb. 21, Mark Hagy, Ft. Pierre, purchased Unit A3 of Marion’s Luxury Storage Condominiums in Lot 6R2R in Latham Ranch Addition, Ft. Pierre, from Marion Luxury Storage for $232,840.
Feb. 24, Lance Foltz, Humphrey, NE, purchased Lots 1, 2, S2NE4, Lots 3, 4, S2NW4, SW4, & SE4 in Sec. 5-3-25; and Lots 6, 7, E2SW4, SE4 in Sec. 6-3-25 from West River Holdings LLC., Humphrey, NE, for $1,120,301.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.