On 3/16, title to Lot 55R, Marion’s Garden First Addition, Fort Pierre was transferred from Nicole Asmussen, Sioux Falls, to Asmussen Land LTD Partnership, Pierre, for $449,000.
On 3/19, title to the E250’ of Outlot T-4 of Thomas Subdivision of Thomas Acres, Block 6, Fort Pierre was transferred from Korner Groceries, Inc., Pierre, to Livestock R-US, LLC, Huron, for $400,000.
On 3/24, title to that part of the S2NW4 lying south and west of Old Highway 14, less the plat of Ranchland Estates, in Sec. 29-5-31, BHM was transferred from Don L. Smith, Fort Pierre, to Kimberly & Corey Edson, Fort Pierre, for $62,300.
