On 11/01, title to Lots 1-2 & S9’ Lot 3, Blk 60, Fort Pierre was transferred from T Campbell Enterprises, LLC, Fort Pierre, to BPRO, Inc., Fort Pierre, for $360,000.

On 11/13, title to Lots 61-63 & part of E2 vacated alley, Blk 30, Fort Pierre was transferred from MG Oil Company, Inc., Rapid City, to Thomas Jones, Fort Pierre, for $35,000.

On 11/15, title to Lot 15, Dakota Add., a replat of all of Blks 42-43, Stanley Townsite was transferred from Krueger Contracting, Inc., Pierre, to Josh & Abby Gilkerson, Fort Pierre, for $27,000.

On 11/20, title to S2 Lots 136-139, Blk 90, Fort Pierre was transferred from Nels & Jolynn Nelson, Madison, to Logan Benbow, Fort Pierre, for $195,000.

On 11/26, title to a 50% undivided interest in Lots 1-3, Blk 10, Stanley Townsite was transferred from Jayme Deis, Pierre, to Joseph Villa, Pierre, for $37,500.

On 11/26, title to a 50% undivided interest in Lots 1-3, Blk 10, Stanley Townsite was transferred from Jayme Deis, Pierre, to Michael Richardson, Fort Pierre, for $37,500.

On 11/26, title to Lots 1-6 & 23-28, Blk 53, along with E40’ of vacated 7th St., Fort Pierre was transferred from the Costar Family Revocable Living Trust to John & Ashlee Shmulsky for $306,000.

Tags

Load comments