On 11/01, title to Lots 1-2 & S9’ Lot 3, Blk 60, Fort Pierre was transferred from T Campbell Enterprises, LLC, Fort Pierre, to BPRO, Inc., Fort Pierre, for $360,000.
On 11/13, title to Lots 61-63 & part of E2 vacated alley, Blk 30, Fort Pierre was transferred from MG Oil Company, Inc., Rapid City, to Thomas Jones, Fort Pierre, for $35,000.
On 11/15, title to Lot 15, Dakota Add., a replat of all of Blks 42-43, Stanley Townsite was transferred from Krueger Contracting, Inc., Pierre, to Josh & Abby Gilkerson, Fort Pierre, for $27,000.
On 11/20, title to S2 Lots 136-139, Blk 90, Fort Pierre was transferred from Nels & Jolynn Nelson, Madison, to Logan Benbow, Fort Pierre, for $195,000.
On 11/26, title to a 50% undivided interest in Lots 1-3, Blk 10, Stanley Townsite was transferred from Jayme Deis, Pierre, to Joseph Villa, Pierre, for $37,500.
On 11/26, title to a 50% undivided interest in Lots 1-3, Blk 10, Stanley Townsite was transferred from Jayme Deis, Pierre, to Michael Richardson, Fort Pierre, for $37,500.
On 11/26, title to Lots 1-6 & 23-28, Blk 53, along with E40’ of vacated 7th St., Fort Pierre was transferred from the Costar Family Revocable Living Trust to John & Ashlee Shmulsky for $306,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.