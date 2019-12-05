On 10/07, title to Lot 32, a portion of Musket Rd & all of Verendrye Rd. north of the highway, Look-Out Ridge Estates was transferred from CAM Rentals, LLC, Fort Pierre, to the Leroy V. Naescher Living Trust, Fort Pierre, for $40,000.
On 10/17, title to Lot 64, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from Grant Smalley, III & Carey Smalley, Pierre, to Rachel Sundstrom, Fort Pierre, for $465,000.
On 10/17, title to Lots 15 & 20, and vacated ROW of O’Day’s Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from the Stanley County Board of Commissioners, Fort Pierre, to Fort Pierre Livestock Auction, Inc., Fort Pierre, for $275,000.
On 10/18, title to Lots 1-3, Blk 153, Fort Pierre was transferred from the Federal National Mortgage Association, Dallas, TX, to Teton River South, LLC, Fort Pierre, for $80,000.
On 10/21, title to Lot 34, Marion’s Acres Addition, Fort Pierre was transferred from A-G-E Corporation, Fort Pierre, to Matthew Pease, Fort Pierre, for $32,500.
On 10/22, title to SE4SE4SE4 Sec. 17-6-29, BHM, was transferred from Steven & Shelene Lehrkamp, Herreid, to Chantier Properties, LLC, Fort Pierre, for $250,000.
On 10/28, title to Lots 9-16, Blk 152, Fort Pierre was transferred from Jeffries Brothers, LLC, Pierre, to Chad & Laura Carda, Fort Pierre, for $120,000.
On 10/29, title to Lot 11, Blk 7, Chateau Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from Robert Fines & Kimberly Lyon, Pierre, to Brinkley Lyon, Fort Pierre, for $180,000.
