On 9/20, title to Lot 119, Marion’s Garden Subdivision, Fort Pierre was transferred from Olaf Larson (via POAs) to Candace Aaen & Sandra Zinter, Pierre for $295,000.

On 9/27, title to E2SW4 & SE4 Sec. 26-3-25 BHM was transferred from the Ronald G. Doud Revocable Trust, Midland to Dakota Dreamers, Midland for $270,000.

On 9/27, title to SW4SW4 Sec. 26-3-25 & S2 less highway Sec. 27-3-25, BHM was transferred from Edward & Dixie Flom, Midland to Dakota Dreamers, Midland for $465,000.

On 9/30, title to Lot 12R, being a part of the replat of Lots 11-13, Deis’ First Addition, was transferred from Robert Conrad & Olivia Martinez-Conrad, Pierre to Trevor & Hannah Lightfield, Fort Pierre for $329,500.

On 9/30, title to Lots 23-24, a portion of Musket Rd. and all of Verendrye Rd. north of the highway, Look-Out Ridge Estates was transferred from Cam Rentals, LLC, Fort Pierre to Austin & Holly Briggs, Fort Pierre for $58,000.

On 10/3, title to Lot 23R, Marion’s Pasture Add., Fort Pierre was transferred from Kirk & Ashley Hulstein, Pierre to Spencer Young, Fort Pierre for $195,000.

