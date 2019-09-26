On 9/03, title to Lots 4-6 & W15’ Lot 7, Blk 4, Fort Pierre was transferred from Loree Jurgens, Carmichael, CA to Monica Merriman, Fort Pierre for $1.
On 9/03, title to Lots 38-39, Blk 60, Fort Pierre was transferred from Cody & Lila Briggs, Fort Pierre to Larry & Sandra Cronin, Fort Pierre for $20,000.
On 9/04, title to Lot 45, Marion’s Pasture Add., Fort Pierre was transferred from Glen Rasmussen, Wessington Springs to Kelli Fleagle, Fort Pierre for $175,000.
