Brett Outcalt, Dayton, MN, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Anthony York, Olivet, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dominic Salinas, Ft. Pierre, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute less than .5 oz marijuana, 120 days in jail with 105 suspended and 10 credited, defendant to serve 5 days in jail before 8-1-21, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $350 fines, $290 costs.
Daniel Kunf, Horsham, PA, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Cade Stover, Pierre, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.
Donald Roubideaux, St. Francis, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Dustin Marshall, Pierre, film on front window, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sawyer Lee, Pierre, not wearing life jacket, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Richard Maguire, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tommy Schlecht, Vancouver, WA, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Thomas Bishop, Pierre, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Robin Guerrero, Cypress, TX, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Deana Gipp, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joshua Surring, Hermosa, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Sarah Speck, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Tobin Morris, Ft. Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Deshani Peters, Aberdeen, passengers between 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Joseph Rose, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.