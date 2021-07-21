Brett Outcalt, Dayton, MN, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Anthony York, Olivet, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dominic Salinas, Ft. Pierre, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute less than .5 oz marijuana, 120 days in jail with 105 suspended and 10 credited, defendant to serve 5 days in jail before 8-1-21, neither consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcohol-based establishments for 1 year, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $350 fines, $290 costs.

Daniel Kunf, Horsham, PA, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Cade Stover, Pierre, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $78.50 costs.

Donald Roubideaux, St. Francis, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Dustin Marshall, Pierre, film on front window, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sawyer Lee, Pierre, not wearing life jacket, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.

Richard Maguire, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tommy Schlecht, Vancouver, WA, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Thomas Bishop, Pierre, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Robin Guerrero, Cypress, TX, speeding on four-lane in rural areas, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.

Deana Gipp, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Joshua Surring, Hermosa, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.

Sarah Speck, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

Tobin Morris, Ft. Pierre, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.

Deshani Peters, Aberdeen, passengers between 5-18 wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Joseph Rose, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.

