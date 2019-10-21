Stanley County oral interpretation team works to improve

The Stanley County High School Oral Interpretation team, under the advisorship of Bryan Bonhorst, has already competed in two meets this season. Though the oral interp program has existed in the school for a number of years, this is Bonhorst’s first year as its advisor/coach.
According to Bonhorst, current team member Mia Fernandes earned the right last year to compete at that year’s state meet.
“There are eight students on the team: junior LaShonda Defender, freshman Hope Smedley, senior Alex Newsam, junior Kaylie Rathbun as student coach, freshman Mia Fernandez, senior Liz Duffy, freshman Winter Blaylock, and junior Dominic Salinas. We have attended two meets thus far: the Lead/Deadwood Golddiggers Invitational and the Sturgis Invitational. Results have been mixed, but it’s early in the season,” said Bonhorst.
Bonhorst said the remaining schedule includes meets at Madison — Oct. 26, Pierre — Nov. 12, 9B District Tournament — Nov. 14 at Cedar Shores in Chamberlain, Sioux Falls Washington Warrior Invitational on Nov. 15, 2A Regionals at Cedar Shores in Chamberlain on Nov. 18, and the State Festival in Yankton on Dec. 6-7.
“Students join the program to develop confidence and skills related to public speaking,” said Bonhorst. “The students who join are usually very verbal and enjoy performing in front of people. It is also a great way to network with other like-minded students across the state.
See photo on page 3.
